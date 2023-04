NOBLESVILLE— Noblesville Police are helping a teen get back on his wheels.

According to the Noblesville FOP Facebook page a young man named Quin had his bike stolen while he was in the store getting his mom a birthday present.

When he realized his bike was gone he and his dad filed a police report.

Officers in Noblesville started to collect money to get the boy a new bike.

A few days later they had enough for the bike and delivered it to Quin in an emergency response vehicle.