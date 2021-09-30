Lori Loughlin Is Returning To Acting After College Admissions Scandal

In 2019, Lori Loughlin faced the worst scandal of her career. Along with almost 50 other people, including her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, the “Full House” actor faced fraud- and bribery-related offenses in a college admissions scheme. In 2020, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, which she served in California.

Now that her sentence is complete, many might have expected that Loughlin would want nothing more than to disappear out of the limelight. But in fact, Loughlin is heading back to set once again to reprise her role of Abigail Stanton from “When Calls the Heart” in a spinoff of the series titled “When Hope Calls.”

Loughlin last appeared as Abigail Stanton in season six of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart.” She was a fixture on the Hallmark Channel, appearing in several films and TV series that aired on the family-friendly network throughout the years. However, in 2019, Hallmark cut ties with her.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” a spokesperson said in March 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin.”

Loughlin’s character was written out of the show, and fans assumed she would never be back. But thankfully for Loughlin, now that “When Hope Calls” is moving from Hallmark to the new GAC Family network, she has been given another chance to renew her role.

And it seems many of her fans and costars are more than willing to give Loughlin a second shot.

“I love Lori and would be so happy to see her back in Hope Valley sooner than later,” Erin Krakow, who plays Elizabeth Thatcher on the series, told Good Housekeeping. “She’s obviously always in my heart, so that would bring me a lot of joy.”

It seems like Krakow’s wish has come true, and Loughlin will be back in Hope Valley before we know it.

“When Hope Calls” has just been granted a second season on GAC Family. The season will premiere on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET, with a special two-part episode called “When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas.” You can watch the first season of “When Hope Calls” on Amazon Prime and the Hallmark Movies app.

