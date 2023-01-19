Lowe’s is launching kids’ birthday parties in 10 cities

If your child loves hands-on activities, Lowe’s is offering up the perfect birthday party solution. (Yes, that Lowe’s). The home improvement chain is adding new Build a Birthday workshops to celebrate your mini DIY-er’s special day.

These parties are being offered to kids aged 5 and older; choose the Lil Builders Party for $349 or the Premium Builders Party for $399, which has more complicated projects and would work well for older kids. The new workshops are an expansion of the monthly kids’ activities Lowe’s already has in place.

Each package includes DIY project kits for 12 kids, with the option to have up to 20 kids participate. The kits include the materials needed to build projects like wooden castles, race cars and more, plus safety goggles, aprons and party construction hats.

Each two-hour Lowe’s Build a Birthday event will be led by a Lowe’s Red Vest Party Captain, so parents can sit back and relax. Parties can be booked on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday in select stores around the country.

Lowe's

Upgrades can also be added to enhance the party, including pizza, drinks and dessert from Domino’s, plus Lowe’s party favors like T-shirts, water bottles and backpacks.

“Home improvement is about the whole family and that’s why we have Weekending at Lowe’s events every Saturday at our stores, including our kids’ workshops that help us feel connected to our littlest DIYers,” Jen Wilson, senior vice president, Enterprise Brand and Marketing, said in a press release. “And this launch is a natural extension of that relationship — not only do we want to inspire future builders, but we want DIY — and Lowe’s — to be an integral part of family milestones and memories.”

The packages are currently available at 10 Lowe’s stores across the country. The retailer has not said if there are plans to launch the parties nationwide, but if they turn out to be popular, there’s always a chance they will expand to more locations.

Currently, you can plan a party at Lowe’s stores in the following locations:

Brooklyn, New York

North Bergen, New Jersey

Orem, Utah

Huntersville, North Carolina

Noblesville, Indiana

Naperville, Illinois

Franklin, Tennessee

Eastlake, California

Central Dallas, Texas

North Peoria, Arizona

Lowe's

If you are one of the first 50 people to have a party before April 17 and fill out a survey by May 1, you’ll become eligible to receive a $100 Lowe’s gift card.

