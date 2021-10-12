Make It Easy To Tell Your Fan Cords Apart With This Inexpensive Product

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Ceiling fans are great for light and comfort in any room. But when you want to turn off the light and leave the fan on, or vice versa, it can be a hassle to figure out which pull chain controls what element. This can be especially complicated if your ceiling fan has a third pull chain, which is typically meant to change the direction of the blades’ rotation.

There is a simple solution for this confusion, and it is as affordable as it is adorable. Simply buy a set of decorative ceiling fan pulls that let you distinguish each cord at a glance. You might be surprised by how many varieties are available.

A company called Aoprofree sells a set of two pull chains in a range of colors and designs that you can pop right onto your ceiling fan cords. Each one has a unique design that makes its purpose unmistakable. For instance, they have a set that features one pull with a three-dimensional fan shape charm and another that looks like a miniature light bulb.

These sets are available in brass, bronze or nickel shades and range in price from about $7-$9 on Amazon. The ceiling fan extension pulls have an average of 4.8 out of 5 stars with more than 3,500 ratings.

On the brand’s Amazon store, you can also find striking resin pulls in warm hues of brown or yellow as well as white or clear, which can add a stylish touch to your existing ceiling fan. These sets are available on Amazon for about $12-$14.

If you prefer something slightly more understated, the brand also offers chains with simple pendants. The set of two includes one imprinted with a light bulb and the other with fan blades. The bronze-colored chains are available with round or teardrop-shaped pendants. They cost $10-$12.

With all these Aoprofree products, the 12-inch extender chains are made of copper and the pulls have a protective lacquer coat that prevents tarnishing or discoloration. Each beaded chain has a connector that is compatible with most ceiling fans, and no tools are required to install them. You can check them out for yourself on Amazon and look at some of the other designs that are available, too.

Of course, other brands offer additional options, like these pendants with air and sun symbols in place of the fan and lightbulb. Pull chain sets for your ceiling fan are plenty cute in general, but with many of them you may need to mix and match if you want different designs for the different fan functions. Get fan chains in the shape of colored crystals, insects and animals, anchors (perfect to go with nautical decor) and more.

What do you think of these cute cords? Would you add them to your ceiling fans?

