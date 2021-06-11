Man shot in downtown Indianapolis

Police say a man is in the hospital following a shooting in Downtown Indianapolis.

The shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. Friday near East South Street and South Meridian Street. Police on the scene told WRTV at last check the male victim was listed in stable condition.

IMPD Officers say, a police chase started across the street when the shots were fired. The chase ended near I-70 and Harding Street.

Police arrested three people when the chase ended. Investigators are working to learn if the incidents are related.

