Marguerite Incardone WRTV Digital Content Producer

Marguerite Incardone joined WRTV’s digital team in April of 2025.

Marguerite grew up in the northwest suburbs of Chicago. In high school, she was active in the fine arts department through orchestra, show choir, madrigals, speech team, and plays. Outside of school, she competed throughout the Midwest in Irish step dancing.

Marguerite fell in love with the news industry while attending Valparaiso University, pursuing a degree in meteorology. As a member of the campus news station VUTV, she took every opportunity that came her way, including joining the ESPN3 broadcast team, covering Valpo basketball, volleyball, and softball. She quickly learned her true passion was getting to know people and sharing their stories. She left Valparaiso and earned her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University.

Marguerite’s passions and curiosity have taken her everywhere. She briefly lived in China where she taught in a summer enrichment program for Chinese English teachers, was the press intern for a Senator in Washington, D.C., and brought her talents back to her hometown of Mount Prospect in the village’s digital media department.

Marguerite got her professional start as a multimedia journalist and reporter in Lafayette, Indiana, with Star City News. There, she covered a wide variety of stories, including the pro-Palestine encampment at Purdue University, the Delphi double murders trial, and featured the folks making Greater Lafayette greater in the weekly segment, Star City Hometown Hero.

Outside the newsroom, Marguerite enjoys spending time with her family, including her fiancé and her dog, solving all The New York Times puzzles, and getting creative in the kitchen. Marguerite is honored to serve the people of Indianapolis and is ready to explore everything the city has to offer.