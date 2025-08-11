OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Conner Prairie Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) begins on 8/11/2025 at 5:00AM Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends on 9/21/2025 at 11:00PM ET (“Promotion Period”). The time will be determined by Sponsor’s timekeeping systems. Sponsor will have the sole discretion in determining the timeliness of any action or inaction related to this Sweepstakes. All times mentioned in these Official Rules are Eastern Time unless expressly noted otherwise.

Open only to legal U.S. residents who are at least 18 years of age or the age of majority in their state of residence, whichever is older, as of date of entry and reside in Indiana in the WRTV-TV viewing area. Void wherever prohibited by law and outside the listed viewing area. Apple is not a sponsor of, and is not involved in any way with, this promotion. Employees of Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a WRTV, the Conner Prairie Living History Museum (collectively, “Sponsor”), their respective parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries, and of all of the advertising agencies, promotion agencies, prize suppliers, and any other vendors providing services in connection with this Sweepstakes (collectively, the “Sponsor Affiliates”) and the immediate family members (spouse, mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren) and/or those living in the same household of any of the foregoing individuals are not eligible. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor.

TO ENTER:

During the Promotion Period, visit : www.wrtv.com/marketplace/contests/conner-prairie-sweeptakes and follow the instructions to complete your entry form, including your answer (the “Answers”) to the applicable question (“Question”) and click on the Enter/Submit button.

OR

During the Promotion Period, using a mobile device scan the QR code found on the on air spot running on WRTV, and follow the instructions to complete your entry form, including your Answers to the Questions found at : www.wrtv.com/marketplace/contests/conner-prairie-sweeptakes and click on the Enter/Submit button.

OR

During the Promotion Period, send an email to contest@wrtv.com with “CONNER PRAIRIE SWEEPSTAKES” in the subject line and your name (as it appears on legal ID), address, email and phone number in the body of the email. Entrants can include their Answers to the Questions found at www.wrtv.com/marketplace/contests/conner-prairie-sweeptakes Email must be received no later than 9/21/2025 at 11:00PM ET.

All information you provide must be truthful, accurate, and complete. Upon successfully submitting your entry to Sponsor as described above, you will receive one entry into the Sweepstakes.

Limit one entry per person, per email address, and per household address regardless of entry method. Entries in excess of this limit will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. No mechanically reproduced entries of any kind permitted. Illegible and incomplete entries are void. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, mutilated, or misdirected entries or entries not received. If there is a dispute over who submitted an entry, the entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the email account identified on the entry form. The authorized account holder of an email account is deemed to be the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, service provider, or online organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. Received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Sponsor will use the information you provide in accordance with its Privacy Policy.

WINNER SELECTION: After the close of the Promotion Period, winner(s) will be selected by random drawing from all eligible entries. Please note, the Answers selected by Entrant will not play a role in the determination of the winner. Decisions of Sponsor are final on all matters. Limit one prize per person and per household address. Odds of winning will depend upon the number of eligible entries.

WINNER NOTIFICATION AND RELEASES: Shortly after the drawing date, Sponsor will attempt to notify the potential winner(s) via email. If a potential winner: (a) does not respond after the first attempted contact from Sponsor within 48 hours of initial notification attempt, (b) is not in compliance with these Official Rules, (c) does not meet the eligibility requirements, (d) declines the prize, or (e) does not sign and return required documents or provide required identification by deadlines established by Sponsor, he or she will be disqualified, and the prize will be awarded to an alternate winner as determined by random draw from the remaining eligible, non-winning entries. Sponsor will conduct up to two alternate drawings for the prize, time permitting. The potential prize winner may be required to provide confirmation that he or she is the owner of the relevant email address. Each potential winner may be required, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility & Liability/Publicity Release (TN residents need not sign Publicity Release) and a scan or photo of legal ID before claiming the prize. Any companion(s) who will participate in the prize activities, if applicable, may be required to sign and return a Travel Companion Release before being allowed to participate in any prize activities. If any of the potential companion(s), if applicable, is under the age of majority in his or her state of residence, then the parent or legal guardian of the minor potential companion(s) must sign and return all required forms. All forms must be postmarked by the date set forth on notification materials if return is requested via mail, or forms must be completed before receipt of any prize if prizes are picked up in person.

PRIZE(S): Five First Prizes – each winner will receive four vouchers, each valid for one daytime general admission ticket to Conner Prairie (ARV: $100/winner). Vouchers are good through 11/2/2025 and must be redeemed at the Conner Prairie Ticket Window for hard copy tickets before expiration. Photocopies not accepted. May not be redeemed for any other program or event. Vouchers must be surrendered at the time of redemption.

Prize consists of only those items specifically listed as part of the prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize with prize of equal or greater value in its sole discretion. No substitution or transfer/assignment of prize by winner is permitted. Prize subject to all terms.