Home Pros: Red Eye Restoration

Red Eye Restoration is the top choice for high-quality restoration and construction services in Indianapolis, IN, and surrounding areas.

As a locally owned, family-operated business, we’re committed to restoring homes damaged by water or mold to their original condition.

Our dedication to exceptional service goes above and beyond, reflecting our confidence and expertise in the industry.

Construction Services

Project Management

Restoration Work

Consultation Services

RED EYE RESTORATION

“We restore while you rest assured.”

Call us today for a FREE ESTIMATE: 463-266-1675

Learn more at our website