Maureen Jennings Caruso joined WRTV as News Director in 2021.

Jennings is an Indianapolis native who attended Bishop Chatard High School and Ball State University before beginning her journalism career as a producer at WSJV in South Bend. From South Bend she went to Chicago where she spent several years at CLTV and WGN. She came home to Indianapolis in 2013, serving as executive producer and assistant news director, guiding coverage of the stories that matter to Hoosiers, which she is excited to continue doing after joining the talented team at WRTV.

Maureen and her husband have a daughter and live in Indianapolis.

Have a story idea? Reach out: Maureen.jennings@wrtv.com