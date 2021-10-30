Indiana girl, 3, ingests fentanyl, dies; 2 other kids ill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old southwestern Indiana girl died after ingesting fentanyl and two other children in the same home have been hospitalized with apparent opioid overdoses.

Six people were arrested after emergency responders found Kamari Opperman dead Wednesday morning in an Evansville home where police discovered thousands of fentanyl pills.

Kamari's grandmother told police that the children “got hold” of a bag containing fentanyl pills the night before.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that no one took Kamari to the hospital, and two other children who showed signs of overdosing didn’t receive medical treatment until first responders rushed them to a hospital Wednesday.