Colts' defense takes a major step forward by forcing turnovers and stuffing run in win over Bears

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts' defense spent two weeks hearing critique after critique.

Some fans complained about the stats showing the unit couldn't stop the run and couldn't get off the field, and argued the solution would be firing defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Inside team headquarters, players and coaches went to work. And on Sunday, they finally responded by neutralizing Chicago's ground game, forcing quarterback Caleb Williams to throw 52 times in a crucial 21-16 victory.

“We all knew we had a job to do and the last thing you want to do is let someone down,” defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis said Monday. “Stopping the run, it's your pride. You want to withstand, withhold and show who you are.”

The Colts certainly showed they could problem solve after starting Week 3 bruised by the 237 yards rushing it allowed over the first two weeks, battered by injuries and quickly becoming the butt of jokes around town.

Things looked even bleaker when Indy's most consistent defender, three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, went on injured reserve with a sprained ankle.

Somehow, though, the Colts (1-2) made all the right plays against Chicago (1-2).

On fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Lewis took it upon himself to threw Bears running back DeAndre Swift for a 12-yard loss.

Cornerback Jaylon Jones picked off two passes — one on the run that might have gone for a touchdown if his momentum hadn't carried him out of the bounds; the other an acrobatic, one-handed snag near the sideline.

The Colts harrassed Williams, this year's No. 1 overall draft pick, repeatedly and forced an errant throw on a 2-point conversion pass that could have cut a five-point deficit to three.

And rookie pass rusher Laiatu Latu, the first defensive player taken in April's draft, got the strip-sack that led to Jonathan Taylor's second TD run that essentially sealed the victory.

It wasn't happenstance.

“I just remember when (defensive end) Kwity (Paye) had told me I would get that look to attack a certain person,” Latu said after the game. "I did that on the edge and then shoot — Caleb was right there about to throw it, and I went for the ball.”

Now that Indy has succeeded once, albeit against a team that entered Sunday with just one offensive TD, the question becomes can the Colts continue to play this way?

Next up: Unbeaten Pittsburgh and quarterback Justin Fields, who runs a struggling offense ranked in the bottom quarter of the league in total yards and points — just like Chicago.

But if the Colts want the complaints to cease and desist, they must find a way to replicate the way they performed against the Bears.

"The defense played their tails off,” coach Shane Steichen said. “I think 63 yards on the ground, three takeaways — helluva a job by those guys.”"

What’s working

Taylor. The 2021 NFL rushing champ reverted to his old form against the Bears, freeing himself up for a 29-yard TD run to start the scoring, using his power for a 1-yard TD plunge to make it 21-9 and adding a late 13-yard run in the waning minutes to run out the clock. He has posted back-to-back 100-yard games and has three TD runs in four weeks.

What needs work