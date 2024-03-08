'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies at 68

TOKYO (AP) — The studio of Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama says he has died at age 68. The manga series started in 1984 and is an international million-seller that was turned into hugely popular anime series, video games and films.

Dragon Ball is the story of Son Goku and his adventure in search of magical balls to make his wishes come true.

Toriyama also created other popular anime and influenced Japanese comics.

Bird Studio said Friday that Toriyama died of a blood clot in his brain on March 1.

The studio thanked his fans and said its deepest regret was that he had several works in progress and "would have had many more things to achieve."