Divisive social media star Andrew Tate detained in Romania

In this grab taken from video released by Observator Antena 1, Social Media personality Andrew Tate is led away by police, in the Ilfov area, north of Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Romanian news outlets are reporting that divisive social media personality Andrew Tate has been arrested on charges of human trafficking and rape. The reports say Tate and his brother Tristan were detained late Thursday. Romania’s anti-organized crime agency said two British citizens and two Romanians are accused of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape. (Observator Antena 1 via AP)
Posted at 8:56 AM, Dec 30, 2022
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian news outlets are reporting that divisive social media personality Andrew Tate has been arrested on charges of human trafficking and rape.

The reports say Tate and his brother Tristan were detained late Thursday in the Ilfov area north of Romania’s capital, Bucharest. Romania’s anti-organized crime agency said two British citizens and two Romanians are accused of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape.

The agency says the British citizens recruited women who were subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion,” sexually exploited and forced to perform in pornography intended to reap “important financial benefits.” The statement didn't name Tate.

The former professional kickboxer is a British-American citizen.

