AG asks Indiana Supreme Court to take adoption neglect case

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana attorney general's office wants the state's highest court to take up a case involving former couple accused of abandoning their adopted daughter.

The office is requesting that the Indiana Supreme Court reverse an appeals court decision in Michael and Kristine Barnett's cases.

They were charged in 2019 with neglect of a dependent for allegedly leaving their daughter Natalia in an apartment. They adopted the girl in 2010.

A doctor estimated her age as 8 but the couple later legally changed her age to 22.

The attorney general’s office wants the state’s high court to reverse an August decision found the Barnetts can’t be prosecuted for neglect of a dependent based on their adopted daughter’s age.