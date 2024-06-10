Jamie Chadwick becomes first woman to win Indy NXT race since 2010

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Jamie Chadwick became the third woman to win an Indy NXT race and the first to accomplish the feat on a road course when she led for all 20 laps at Road America.

Indy NXT is the final step on the ladder system of open-wheel racing for drivers working their way up to the IndyCar series.

Penske Entertainment: Joe Skibinski



Chadwick defeated Andretti Global teammate Louis Foster by 0.823 seconds on the 14-turn, 4.014-mile course.

The 26-year-old British driver became the first woman in the last 14 years to win an Indy NXT race.

