1 of the few remaining survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor has died at 102

Angela Norton/AP
This photo provided by Angela Norton shows Pearl Harbor survivor Richard C. "Dick" Higgins in Bend, Ore., on his 102nd birthday on July 24, 2023. Higgins, one of the few remaining survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, died Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at his home in Bend, Ore. He was 102. (Angela Norton via AP)
Posted at 11:39 AM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 11:39:08-04

HONOLULU (AP) — One of the few remaining survivors of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has died. Richard C. “Dick” Higgins died at home in Bend, Oregon, at the age of 102.

His granddaughter said Wednesday he died of natural causes.

Higgins was a radioman assigned to a patrol squadron of seaplanes based at the Oahu naval base when Japanese planes began dropping bombs on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941.

In a 2008 oral history interview, he told how he saw the red circular emblem on the side of a plane as it flew close to his barracks.

