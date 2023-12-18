Maury Povich receives lifetime achievement award from wife Connie Chung at Daytime Emmys

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maury Povich has received the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Honor from his wife, journalist Connie Chung.

The 84-year-old talk show host was honored during the creative arts ceremony on Saturday in downtown Los Angeles.

Povich ended his show that began in 1991 last year and retired.

Among those paying tribute to Povich in videos were Whoopi Goldberg and Kelly Clarkson.

Chung joked in her introduction that people think Povich “has been determining the paternity of every child in America all his life.” But she says he has been a news reporter and anchor and interviewed world leaders and politicians and entertainers, too.