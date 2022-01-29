Watch
New Eli Lilly manufacturing campus coming to North Carolina

Image from Eli Lilly and Company.
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jan 29, 2022
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co. will build a new manufacturing operation in central North Carolina on the site of a former cigarette plant that’s already attracted other companies to the region.

Eli Lilly plans a five-building campus at The Grounds economic development site in Concord. The company and government officials made the announcement Friday.

Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly will manufacture parenteral — or injectable — products and devices at the plant.

Average salaries will be nearly $70,000. State and local incentives are part of the deal.

The company also announced in 2020 that it would build a plant in Research Triangle Park.

