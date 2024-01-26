Pascal Siakam has triple-double, Pacers end 76ers' winning streak at 6 with 134-122 victory

Joel Embiid had 31 points and seven rebounds just three days after breaking the 76ers' franchise record with 70 points. Philadelphia had won six in a row.
Embiid, the NBA's reigning MVP, was one of the starters announced Thursday for All-Star Game on Feb. 18 Indianapolis for the first time since 1985.
The Pacers snapped a three-game losing streak and
But even with Haliburton missing another game because of a strained left hamstring,
Indiana then opened the second half with 10 straight points to make it 83-61. Philadelphia never recovered in a game that it never had the lead.
Indiana improved to 8-4 against the Eastern Conference's top three teams and is .500 or better against all three.
The All-Star announcement came just as the game was about to start, so the Pacers honored Haliburton during the first timeout by replaying the television clip. Fans gave Haliburton a standing ovation, and the 23-year-old guard waved to the crowd.
Posted at 7:44 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 07:44:42-05
