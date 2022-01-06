Watch
Ransom freed some missionary hostages in Haiti, workers say

Matias Delacroix/AP
A custom sign stands outside Christian Aid Ministries in Titanyen, Haiti, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang that police say is holding 17 members of the kidnapped Christian Aid Ministries missionary group is seen in a video released Thursday saying he will kill them if he doesn’t get what he’s demanding. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Christian Aid Ministires
Posted at 9:15 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 21:15:42-05

(AP) — Workers for an Ohio-based missionary organization say an unidentified person made a ransom payment that freed three of their kidnapped colleagues from a Haitian gang in early December.

That ransom agreement was supposed to have led to the release of all 15 of the North American hostages. But ex-hostages and others say the gang reneged.

The person who paid the ransom was not affiliated with Christian Aid Ministries.

The workers say they don’t know the identity of the individual or how much was paid.

Ex-hostages have recently been telling church groups about their ordeal, which they said ended in a dramatic escape on Dec. 16. 

