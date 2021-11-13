Indiana BMV keeps license bureau wait times offline for now

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has stopped providing an online service that allowed customers to know a license branch’s wait time before arriving because the state agency found the posted times were often inaccurate.

The state agency initially halted the wait time service in spring 2020 because of changes made to branch operations in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Journal Gazette reports the decision to not resume the posting of wait times comes as the agency is still looking to fill staff vacancies that contributed to recent temporary branch closures.

The BMV says it found that posted wait times were often inaccurate.