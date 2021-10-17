Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesU.S./World

Actions

Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital, five days after he was admitted with infection

items.[0].image.alt
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Former first lady and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives at the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Former President Clinton spent a fourth night at the Southern California hospital where he is recovering from an infection but is expected to be released Sunday after making great progress, a spokesman said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Bill Clinton Hospitalized
Posted at 11:23 AM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 11:23:26-04

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Bill Clinton has been released from the Southern California hospital where he had been treated for an infection.

The 75-year-old former president left University of California Irvine Medical Center on Sunday. Officials say he was admitted to the hospital southeast of Los Angeles on Tuesday with an infection unrelated to COVID-19.

Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña had said Saturday that Clinton would remain hospitalized one more night to receive further intravenous antibiotics. But he said all health indicators were “trending in the right direction.”

An aide to the former president says Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Stream now!