Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Simone Biles says she loves her 'black job,' an apparent clapback at Donald Trump

Paris Olympics Artistic Gymnastics
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Simone Biles, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal during the women's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Paris Olympics Artistic Gymnastics
Posted
and last updated

PARIS — Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has entered the fray of the U.S. presidential race with a social media post that appears to clap back at Donald Trump’s comment about “Black jobs.”

Responding to a photo of her posted on X on Friday, Biles writes, “I love my black job.”

The Republican Trump has been criticized for arguing during his June debate with Democratic President Joe Biden that migrants are taking “Black jobs” and “Hispanic jobs” from Americans.

Trump's remark angered critics, who called it a racist and insulting attempt to expand his appeal beyond his white conservative base.

Trump’s campaign hasn't returned a message seeking comment on what Biles posted.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.