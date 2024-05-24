Watch Now
Indiana visits Los Angeles on 3-game road slide, game televised on ION

Jason Redmond/AP
Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith (1) drives against Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Posted at 9:00 AM, May 24, 2024
LOS ANGELES — Indiana Fever (0-5, 0-4 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (1-2, 0-1 Western Conference

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever will aim to break its three-game road losing streak when the Fever visit Los Angeles Sparks.

Los Angeles finished 10-10 at home last season while going 17-23 overall. The Sparks averaged 19.0 assists per game on 28.4 made field goals last season.

Indiana finished 13-27 overall with a 7-13 record on the road a season ago. The Fever averaged 81.0 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 34.0% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Sparks: Julie Allemand: out for season (ankle), Azura Stevens: out (arm).

Fever: Damiris Dantas: out (knee).

The game will be televised on ION. Learn how to find ION.

