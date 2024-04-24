Watch Now
Josef Newgarden’s win in IndyCar’s season-opening race has been disqualified. O'Ward named winner

Posted at 10:47 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 10:47:33-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Josef Newgarden’s win in IndyCar’s season-opening race at St. Petersburg has been disqualified because Team Penske manipulated its push-to-pass system during the race, making Pato O’Ward the winner.

O’Ward, who drives for McLaren, had originally finished second.

Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin, who finished third, was also disqualified. Will Power, the third Penske driver, was docked 10 points. Additionally, all three entries have been fined $25,000 and will forfeit all prize money associated with the race.

Newgarden, a two-time IndyCar champion and reigning Indianapolis 500 winner, is in a contract year with Penske.

