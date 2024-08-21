Evansville woman among those charged after death of federal prison worker who opened fentanyl-laced mail

EVANSVILLE — A federal prison inmate and two other people were charged Tuesday with conspiring to mail drugs to a penitentiary in California where a mailroom supervisor died last week after opening a letter that prosecutors said was laced with fentanyl and other substances.

According to prosecutors, Jamar Jones, a prisoner at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater, California, plotted with Stephanie Ferreira, of Evansville, Indiana, and Jermen Rudd III to send him drugs that he could sell at the prison.

They disguised the shipment as “legal mail” from a law office, investigators said.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines