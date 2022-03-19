Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesU.S./World

Actions

4 US Marines die in NATO drill when Osprey crashes in Norway

Missing Osprey Norway
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft taxies behind an Osprey carrying members of the White House press corps at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on April 24, 2021. Norwegian authorities are searching for a U.S. Marine Corps aircraft that went missing during a training exercise. Norway's military says the Marine Osprey was reported missing Friday night. March 18, 2022, when it did not make a scheduled arrival at the Arctic Circle municipality Bodø. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Missing Osprey Norway
Posted at 4:36 AM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 08:49:47-04

HELSINKI (AP) — Authorities say that four U.S. Marines have been killed when their Osprey aircraft crashed in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise unrelated to the Ukraine war. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere tweeted Saturday that they were killed in the crash on Friday night. The cause was under investigation. But Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area. The Marines were assigned to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force. They were taking part in a NATO exercise called Cold Response. The aircraft was an MV-22B Osprey.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD NOW