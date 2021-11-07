Watch
Caesars plans expansion work at 2nd central Indiana casino

Posted at 11:49 AM, Nov 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-07 11:49:52-05

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment is moving ahead with expansion plans at its second horse track casino in central Indiana that will add space for more slot machines and a new restaurant.

An Anderson zoning board has approved the estimated $34 million project for Harrah’s Hoosier Park.

The company plans adding 100 more slot machines, along with restaurant and bar space and a new drive-through area for valet parking.

Groundbreaking is expected next April, with construction expected to take 13 to 15 months.

Caesars is in the midst of a $32 million gambling floor expansion at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino near Shelbyville that’s set for completion later this year.

