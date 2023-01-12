Harvick: 'It's just time,' racer says of 2023 final season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Harvick tells The Associated Press that 2023 will be his final season racing in NASCAR.

He was thrust onto the global stage days after Dale Earnhardt's fatal accident in 2001 when Harvick was named Earnhardt's replacement. Harvick is now entering his 23rd full season. He is tied for ninth on NASCAR's all-time wins list and has won almost all of NASCAR's crown jewel races.

Harvick is a one-time Daytona 500 Champion, three-time Brickyard 400 Champion and one-time series champion.

He plans to spend his time on the budding racing careers of his children.

His 10-year-old son is go-karting on the international level.