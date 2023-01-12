Watch Now
Harvick: 'It's just time,' racer says of 2023 final season

Harvick is a one-time NASCAR Champion, 3-time Brickyard 400 winner
AJ Mast/AP
FILE - Piper Harvick looks on as her father Kevin Harvick kisses the yard of bricks on the finish line after winning the NASCAR Brickyard 400 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Indianapolis. Kevin Harvick said Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, he will retire from NASCAR competition at the end of the 2023 season. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)
Posted at 8:25 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 08:25:50-05

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Harvick tells The Associated Press that 2023 will be his final season racing in NASCAR.

He was thrust onto the global stage days after Dale Earnhardt's fatal accident in 2001 when Harvick was named Earnhardt's replacement. Harvick is now entering his 23rd full season. He is tied for ninth on NASCAR's all-time wins list and has won almost all of NASCAR's crown jewel races.

Harvick is a one-time Daytona 500 Champion, three-time Brickyard 400 Champion and one-time series champion.

He plans to spend his time on the budding racing careers of his children.

His 10-year-old son is go-karting on the international level.

