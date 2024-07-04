Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Nathan's Famous Independence Day hot dog contest set for NYC — minus its usual muncher

Chestnut defends hot dog-eating title
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Andrew Renneisen
<p>NEW YORK, NY - JULY 4: Hot dogs sit on a platter at The Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York, on July 4, 2015. The contest is an annual Fourth of July tradition. (Photo by Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images)</p>
Chestnut defends hot dog-eating title
Posted at 7:31 AM, Jul 04, 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Competitive hot dog eaters from around the world are competing in New York City on Independence Day to see how many franks they can eat in 10 minutes.

Perennial champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut isn't participating in Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest this year due to a sponsorship tiff.

That means any mega-eater could clinch the men's “mustard belt” on Thursday.

Bragging rights could also go to female competitors.

Chestnut holds the record for most hot dogs eaten in competition. Contestants say anyone who can down 50 or more on Thursday has a shot at the top prize.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.