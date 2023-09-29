Gates will be locked and thousands of rangers furloughed at national parks if government shuts down

PHOENIX (AP) — Gates will be locked and thousands of rangers will be furloughed from national park sites if Congress doesn’t reach a budget agreement.

But Arizona and Utah officials say they’ll make sure visitors can still enjoy the dramatic depths of the Grand Canyon and the soaring red cliffs of Zion Valley if a cutoff comes Sunday.

The parks’ economic impact is so huge that Arizona’s Democratic governor and Utah’s Republican governor will invest to keep Grand Canyon, Zion, Arches, Bryce Canyon, Capitol Reef and Canyonlands national parks open.

Colorado is thinking about keeping Rocky Mountain and other parks open.

In South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem was reviewing a shutdown's possible impact on national parks, including Mount Rushmore.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte's office didn't say if the state would spend money to keep Glacier or Yellowstone national parks open. Most of Yellowstone is in Wyoming but three of the five entrances are in Montana.

Wyoming's Republican Gov. Mark Gordon is awaiting more information from Interior and the White House to better understand the state's options, spokesman Michael Pearlman said.

In Washington state, home to Mount Rainier and Olympic national parks, Gov. Jay Inslee has no plans to provide more funding or staff to national parks if there's a shutdown. California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration said it won't pay to keep national parks open.