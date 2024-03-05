Injuries could play major factor in Indiana's postseason run

All three suffered injuries on Sunday in the their teams regular season finales. The teams don't open up their conference tournaments until Friday.
Kitley, the 11th-ranked Hokies' the two-time ACC Player of the Year,
“We don’t know anything yet,” Brooks said on a conference Zoom on Monday, “and so, obviously, we’re just waiting and praying for good results.”
Davis injured her right knee in the No. 3 Hawkeyes' win over Ohio State on Sunday. Coach Lisa Bluder said on Monday in a statement that it was a non-season-ending injury
The 5-foot-7 guard is expected to undergo physical therapy next week to get ready for the post-season.
“While we feel for Molly that she got injured during Senior Day, we are so thankful that the injury she sustained is not season-ending,” Bluder said. “Our program has appreciated everyone’s support and prayers as we look forward to her return at some point during the postseason.”
After Davis injured her knee in the first half, she returned to the court in a wheelchair and was pushed out to halfcourt for the Senior Day ceremony.
Holmes hurt her left knee in the third quarter on Sunday when she made contact with a Maryland player. The
The fifth-year senior, who leads Indiana in scoring and rebounding, had to miss time in the past because of injuries to that same knee.
Indiana coach Teri Moren said on Monday that Holmes and Lilly Meister, who hurt her ankle, were doing better.
“Well, they were both in today to see (athletic trainer) Ben (Tate),” Moren said. “I think they both feel better. I think we’ll know at the end of the week where both of them are, as far as availability for the weekend. I thought there was some optimistic news today. So, I felt good about it. I think Ben feels good about it. But time will tell.”
CHASING PERFECTION
END OF AN ERA
The current iteration of the Pac-12 will have its final conference tournament this weekend. What has been one of the most dominant conference so far this season will disband with teams headed to the Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC. No team has won more conference titles then Stanford, which is the favorite to win. The Cardinal have 15 conference tournament championships.
