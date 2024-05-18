Rinus VeeKay's early crash in Indy 500 qualifying puts Ed Carpenter's team in scramble to repair car

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rinus VeeKay’s already challenging season took another twist Saturday when a hard crash in Indianapolis 500 qualifying left him limping down the front straightaway, hopeful he could get back on the 2.5-mile oval before the first round of qualifying ends.

The 23-year-old Dutch driver traditionally has performed well on both the track’s historic Brickyard and the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. But VeeKay, who is in the final year of his contract with Ed Carpenter Racing, finished 26th in last weekend’s Indianapolis Grand Prix and now faces a long road back to making his fifth straight pole shootout as the team scrambles to repair his No. 21 Chevrolet.

VeeKay’s car wiggled going through the third turn at more than 238 mph, then spun hard into the wall, bounced off, skidded down the chute between Turns 3 and 4 before hitting the wall again in Turn 4 and coming to a stop in the front straightaway.

“I had had a bit of understeer on the previous lap and made a little adjustment, somehow I had a huge moment really late. I don’t really understand how that happened,” he said, before climbing out of the car and limping toward track workers. “I feel terrible for the guys, they spend months — or a year or two — getting this car ready and now we’ve taken a huge step backward.”