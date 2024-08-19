Watch Now
Gardner Minshew beats out Aidan O'Connell for Raiders starting quarterback job

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce says former Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew will be the team's starting quarterback going into the season.

Minshew beat out former Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

Pierce said Minshew’s experience and his handling of the offense gave him the edge.

Minshew is in his sixth season. He nearly led the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs last season.

The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers on Friday in their final preseason game.

