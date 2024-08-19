Gardner Minshew beats out Aidan O'Connell for Raiders starting quarterback job

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce says former Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew will be the team's starting quarterback going into the season.

Minshew beat out former Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

Pierce said Minshew’s experience and his handling of the offense gave him the edge.

Minshew is in his sixth season. He nearly led the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs last season.

The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers on Friday in their final preseason game.

