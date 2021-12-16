Officials: Astroworld victims died from compression asphyxia

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say the 10 people who lost their lives in a massive crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston died from compression asphyxia. One medical expert says the 10 victims essentially had the air squeezed out of their lungs, lost consciousness and died from a lack of oxygen. Medical examiners with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences announced the cause and manner of deaths for the victims on Thursday. Officials had to wait several weeks following the Nov. 5 concert by rap superstar Travis Scott for additional test results before making final determinations. The 10 people who died were among 50,000 who had attended the festival.