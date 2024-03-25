Watch Now
Death of Missouri student Riley Strain appears accidental, police in Tennessee say

Chris Whiteid via AP
Posted at 11:43 AM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 11:43:53-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say the death of University of Missouri student Riley Strain appears to be accidental.

The Tennessean reported Sunday that Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Kris Mumford says a detective attended the autopsy examination and Strain’s death “continues to appear accidental.”

Mumford says toxicology results are pending, but there is no apparent foul play. A final autopsy won’t be complete until all testing is finished. Police announced Friday that Strain’s body had been recovered from the Cumberland River.

Police previously said the 22-year-old was last seen on March 8 after drinking downtown. A massive search had been underway.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Tennessean.

