Mackenzie Holmes sets Indiana scoring record, No. 14 Hoosier women over Purdue

Michael Conroy/AP
FILE - Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) shoots against Purdue in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Holmes was honored as an All-American by The Associated Press on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Posted at 8:47 AM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 08:47:19-05

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Chloe Moore-McNeil scored 12 of her career-high 22 points in a game-changing third quarter,
Mackenize Holmes became Indiana's all-time leading scorer and the 14th-ranked Indiana went on to defeat Purdue 95-62 on Sunday.
Moore-McNeil's 3-pointer capped an 11-0 run that gave the Hoosiers' a 55-34 four minutes into the second half. She also had 3-pointers on Indiana's next two possessions and then converted a three-point play, finishing the quarter 4 for 4 with her team on top 72-46.
Holmes got the limelight in the fourth quarter, her layup midway through giving her 2,365 points, one more than Tyra Buss (2014-18). Holmes left the game to a standing ovation at the next dead ball.
The game between in-state rivals drew 13,304 fans, the third-largest women's crowd ever at Assembly Hall.
Sara Scalia had 19 points for the Hoosiers (20-3, 11-2 Big Ten Conference) on bobblehead giveaway for coach Teri Moren. Holmes finished with 17 points and Lexus Bargesser had 12 with nine rebounds.
Moore-McNeil, fresh off becoming the second Hoosier with a triple-double, had five rebounds and five assists. She was 5-for-5 shooting from distance as Indiana went 13 of 21 (62%) on 3s and shot 59% over (36 of 61).
Mary Ashley Stevenson scored 16 points for the Boilermakers (10-13, 3-9). Caitlyn Harper added 13 points and Sophie Swanson had 11. Purdue was 5 of 13 on 3s and shot 45% overall.
Indiana had a combined 25 points off turnovers and on second-chance opportunities while the Boilermakers had no points.
Purdue never led but a Stevenson 3 tied the game at seven and the Boilermakers only trailed 18-14 after one quarter. Indiana stretched the lead to 41-30 at the half.
Indiana is at Wisconsin on Wednesday when Purdue goes to Northwestern

