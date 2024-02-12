Mackenize Holmes became Indiana's all-time leading scorer
Moore-McNeil's 3-pointer capped an 11-0 run that gave the Hoosiers' a 55-34 four minutes into the second half.
Holmes got the limelight in the fourth quarter,
The game between in-state rivals drew 13,304 fans, the third-largest women's crowd ever at Assembly Hall.
Sara Scalia had 19 points for the Hoosiers (20-3, 11-2 Big Ten Conference) on bobblehead giveaway for coach Teri Moren. Holmes finished with 17 points and Lexus Bargesser had 12 with nine rebounds.
Moore-McNeil, fresh off becoming the second Hoosier with a triple-double, had five rebounds and five assists. She was 5-for-5 shooting from distance as Indiana went 13 of 21 (62%) on 3s and shot 59% over (36 of 61).
Mary Ashley Stevenson scored 16 points for the Boilermakers (10-13, 3-9). Caitlyn Harper added 13 points and Sophie Swanson had 11. Purdue was 5 of 13 on 3s and shot 45% overall.
Indiana had a combined 25 points off turnovers and on second-chance opportunities while the Boilermakers had no points.
Purdue never led but a Stevenson 3 tied the game at seven and the Boilermakers only trailed 18-14 after one quarter. Indiana stretched the lead to 41-30 at the half.
Indiana is at Wisconsin on Wednesday when Purdue goes to Northwestern
Mackenzie Holmes sets Indiana scoring record, No. 14 Hoosier women over Purdue
Posted at 8:47 AM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 08:47:19-05
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.