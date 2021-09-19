Watch
Zionsville woman, 84, is struck and killed while riding bike

Posted at 11:41 AM, Sep 19, 2021
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An 84-year-old woman riding a bicycle was struck and killed Saturday in Boone County. The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m., north of Zionsville.

Sheriff’s deputies spoke to the 33-year-old driver of the Honda CRV and believe the crash was just an accident.

The bicyclist was identified as Linda McCaw of Zionsville.

Investigators believe she was simply out for morning exercise, based on the type of bike and McCaw's clothing.

County Road 200 South doesn’t have a bike lane, but it’s known as an area that bike riders will use.  

