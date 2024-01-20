LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping a 13-year-old girl who was rescued in California last year when a passerby saw her hold up a “Help Me!” sign in a parked car. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California says 62-year-old Steven Robert Sablan of Cleburne admitted in a plea agreement that he sexually assaulted the victim while driving her from Texas to California. The girl was rescued in July in Long Beach — south of Los Angeles — after a passerby alerted police after seeing her hold up the piece of paper with the handwritten desperate plea for help.
Texas man pleads guilty to kidnapping teen whose 'Help Me!' sign led to Southern California rescue
Posted at 5:26 PM, Jan 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-20 19:15:19-05
