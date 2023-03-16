Drake announces 2023 tour with 21 Savage, skips Indy for 2 Chicago shows

WASHINGTON — Streaming king Drake is headed out on the road with his collaborator 21 Savage, following the release of two albums last year.

The tour will kick off June 16 in New Orleans and make stops in Dallas, Miami, New York, Montreal, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The Canadian rapper-singer was Spotify's most streamed artist in the U.S. last year following the release of “Honestly, Nevermind” and his collaboration with 21 Savage, “Her Loss.” Several of the stops will be two-night stands including in Atlanta, Chicago and Boston.

During a Drake show at the famed Apollo Theater earlier this year, he hinted at a tour and possibly even more music.

Drake 2023 tour dates

Fri Jun 16: New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 Miami, FL Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 Chicago, IL United Center

Thu Jul 06 Chicago, IL United Center

Sat Jul 08 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 Boston, MA TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 Boston, MA TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Tue Jul 25 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 New York, NY Madison Square Garden