A look back at the US swimming trials, which were a big hit in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The crowds were large and raucous. The biggest stars largely lived up to their billing. And plenty of promising young swimmers emerged over nine days in Indiana. The U.S. Olympic swimming trials wrapped up with the final two events at Lucas Oil Stadium, rounding out the roster for the Paris Games. Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel and Simone Manuel are among those who will be going for gold in Paris, joined by potential new standouts such as Kate Douglass and Thomas Heilman. Setting up a temporary pool inside the home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts took the event to a whole new level. Nearly 300,000 fans turned out. The set-up drew rave reviews from the athletes.