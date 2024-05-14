Aces heavy favorites to win 3rd straight championship; Caitlin Clark a boon to WNBA

A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces will begin the WNBA season Tuesday night as a heavy favorite to win a third straight title.

The Aces, who were a unanimous choice at No. 1 in the preseason AP WNBA power poll, are plus-100 favorites to win the title again , according to BetMGM . New York, at plus-230, is the only team close to the champs.

Wilson, the WNBA Finals MVP, was a unanimous choice as the AP preseason player of the year. She's been a star on and off the court since being drafted first by Las Vegas in 2018. She wasn't the only unanimous choice by the national media panel, who also chose Caitlin Clark as the preseason rookie of the year.

Clark will begin her WNBA career at Connecticut on Tuesday night. She leads a star-studded rookie class that also includes Angel Reese that has already lifted the league to new heights.

Here are a few things to look for in the season ahead:

Charter Flights

Teams will travel on charters instead of commercial flights this season, the league announced last week. The WNBA is still working on implementing the program and it may take a few weeks for every team to be flying charters. Previously, WNBA teams could only charter during the postseason and for regular-season games on back-to-back days requiring air travel.

Only two of the four teams that traveled for the opening night games used charter planes. The Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx took charters, while New York bused to Washington and Phoenix had a short commercial flight to Las Vegas.

The league plans to fund charter flights at a cost of about $50 million over the next two years in a move that addresses years of player safety concerns . Travel has been a huge topic of discussion for years .

Clark Effect