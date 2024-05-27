Former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor killed in downtown Los Angeles shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor was shot and killed when he interrupted thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car in Los Angeles.

Police say the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Saturday when the victim approached three men in downtown LA.

His mother, Scarlett Wactor, tells ABC 7 that her 37-year-old son had left work at a rooftop bar with a coworker when he saw someone at his car and thought it was being towed.

Scarlett Wactor says a mask-wearing suspect looked up and opened fire. Police say three suspects drove away from the scene.

Wactor was rushed to a hospital, where he died.