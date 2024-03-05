Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads down in widespread outage

Users of Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms are experiencing login issues in what appears to be a widespread outage. Internet traffic observer Down Detector is reporting vast outages on several Meta properties. The problems were spotted right across the world, suggesting that the outage could be global.London-based internet monitoring firm Netblocks said on X that four Meta platforms -- Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads -- were “currently experiencing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries.” Andy Stone, Meta’s head communications, said the company is working on the issue.