Ware, Galloway power Indiana to 70-58 victory over Minnesota

Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
Indiana's Kel'el Ware plays against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska defeated Indiana 86-70. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Posted at 7:23 AM, Mar 07, 2024
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kel'el Ware and Trey Galloway posted double-doubles and Indiana breezed to a 70-58 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night.
Ware, a sophomore, finished with 26 points — two off his career high — and 11 rebounds for the Hoosiers (17-13, 9-10 Big Ten Conference). He sank 12 of 16 shots with two 3-pointers on the way to his 13th double-double of the season. Galloway notched his first double-double with 13 points and 11 assists. He added five steals. Mackenzie Mgbako scored 15 on 6-for-12 shooting, hitting three 3-pointers in the second half.
Parker Fox had 14 points to lead the Golden Gophers (18-12, 9-10). Fox came off the bench to sink all five of his shots and 4 of 6 free throws, adding five rebounds. Mike Mitchell Jr. totaled 13 points and six assists. Dawson Garcia pitched in with 12 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double.
Mitchell had a layup to give Minnesota a 23-18 lead with 7:52 remaining in the first half after Indiana scored the first eight points of the game.
Ware and Mgbako both scored four in a 10-0 run and the Hoosiers moved back in front by five and never trailed again. Pharrel Payne's layup ended the run, but Galloway answered for Indiana and the Hoosiers took a 30-25 advantage into halftime.
Ware had 11 points in the second half and Mgbako scored nine. Indiana pushed its lead to double digits with 13:27 remaining and hit cruise control.
Indiana hasn't lost to the Golden Gophers since 2019 and leads the all-time series 103-67.
Minnesota ends regular-season play at Northwestern on Saturday. Indiana closes out the regular season at home against Michigan State on Sunday.

