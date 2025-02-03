Indiana takes on Utah, looks for 7th straight road win

Indiana heads into a matchup against Utah after winning six consecutive road games. Monday's matchup is the first of the season between the squads. Utah is 4-17 at home, and Indiana is 13-12 on the road.

Indiana Pacers (27-20, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (11-36, 15th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will try to keep its six-game road win streak intact when the Pacers take on Utah.

The Jazz have gone 4-17 at home. Utah has a 4-22 record against teams above .500.

The Pacers are 13-12 in road games. Indiana has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Jazz are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers average 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 14.4 per game the Jazz give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauri Markkanen is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Jazz. Collin Sexton is averaging 17.3 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyrese Haliburton is scoring 18.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the Pacers. Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.7 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 58.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 2-8, averaging 112.2 points, 43.1 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points per game.

Pacers: 8-2, averaging 119.9 points, 42.9 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Cody Williams: out (ankle), Taylor Hendricks: out for season (fibula), Jalen Hood-Schifino: day to day (hamstring).

Pacers: Enrique Freeman: day to day (illness), Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), James Wiseman: out for season (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

