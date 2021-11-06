Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesU.S./World

Actions

Authorities confirm at least 92 people are dead after an oil tanker exploded near Sierra Leone's capital

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this photograph issued Saturday Nov. 6 2021 by Sierra Leone's National Disaster Management Agency, people gather around the charred oil tanker that exploded after being struck by a truck in the Wellington suburb of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown Saturday Nov. 6, 2021. Scores died in the explosion that happened late Friday Nov. 5. (NDMA via AP)
Sierra Leone Explosion
Posted at 10:26 AM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 10:26:57-04

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — Authorities say at least 92 people are dead and 30 others critically wounded after an oil tanker exploded near Sierra Leone's capital.

Large crowds had gathered to collect fuel that was leaking from the tanker after a collision with another vehicle.

Video obtained by The Associated Press showed a giant fireball burning in the night sky following the explosion late Friday as some survivors with severe burns cried out in pain.

Charred remains of the victims lay strewn at the scene awaiting transport to mortuaries. President Julius Maada Bio was in Scotland attending the United Nations climate talks Saturday.

He deplored the “horrendous loss of life.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Stream now!