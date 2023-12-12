Watch Now
Swedish authorities say 5 people died when a construction elevator crashed to the ground

Claudio Bresciani/AP
Swedish police arrive at the site where a construction elevator crashed to the ground on a building site seriously injuring several people in Sundbyberg, north of Stockholm, Sweden, Monday Dec. 11, 2023. The construction elevator fell 20 meters (66 feet) with four or five people inside in Sundbyberg, in the north of the city, Kurt Jonsson, a spokesman for the rescue service, told Swedish news agency TT. (Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via AP)
Posted at 8:00 AM, Dec 12, 2023
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish authorities say all five people inside a construction site elevator were killed when it plunged to the ground in Stockholm.

They had previously only said the occupants were seriously injured in Monday's accident.

A Swedish prosecutor said Tuesday said there is an ongoing preliminary investigation into “work environment violations causing the death of another.” The elevator on a building site in Sundbyberg, near downtown Stockholm, plummeted 20 meters (66 feet).

It is still unclear what caused the accident and construction at the site has been stopped.

