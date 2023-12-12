Swedish authorities say 5 people died when a construction elevator crashed to the ground

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish authorities say all five people inside a construction site elevator were killed when it plunged to the ground in Stockholm.

They had previously only said the occupants were seriously injured in Monday's accident.

A Swedish prosecutor said Tuesday said there is an ongoing preliminary investigation into “work environment violations causing the death of another.” The elevator on a building site in Sundbyberg, near downtown Stockholm, plummeted 20 meters (66 feet).

It is still unclear what caused the accident and construction at the site has been stopped.