Pence 'proud' of his role certifying 2020 election results

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Vice President Mike Pence readS the final certification of Electoral College votes cast in November's presidential election during a joint session of Congress after working through the night, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Wednesday, disrupting the process. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
Mike Pence
Posted at 10:45 AM, Jun 25, 2021
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Former Vice President Mike Pence defended his role in certifying the results of the 2020 election and says he is proud of his own actions on Jan. 6.

The comments Thursday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library were Pence’s strongest rebuttal to date of former President Donald Trump’s continued insistence that he somehow possessed the ability to unilaterally overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, even though the Constitution granted him no such power.

Pence says there is “almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”

