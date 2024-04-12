Kentucky hires BYU's Mark Pope as men's basketball coach to replace John Calipari

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has hired BYU’s Mark Pope as men’s basketball coach, bringing home a captain of the Wildcats’ 1996 national championship team to succeed John Calipari. The school announced the 51-year-old Pope’s hiring in a release on Friday morning but did not mention any contract details. Pope replaces Calipari, a Hall of Famer who took Kentucky to its eighth NCAA title in 2012. Calipari stepped down on Tuesday to become coach at Arkansas. He was 110-52 in five seasons with the Cougars and went 23-11 in their first season in the Big 12 Conference. BYU is also coming off a second NCAA Tournament appearance in four years under Pope.