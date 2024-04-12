Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Kentucky hires BYU's Mark Pope as men's basketball coach to replace John Calipari

Kentucky Pope Basketball
Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - BYU head coach Mark Pope talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCF Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Kentucky has hired BYU’s Mark Pope as men’s basketball coach, bringing home a member of the Wildcats’ 1996 national championship team to succeed John Calipari. The school announced Pope’s hiring in a release Friday morning, April 12, but did not mention any contract details. The 51-year-old Pope will be introduced at a later date, the release said. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Kentucky Pope Basketball
Posted at 10:20 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 13:34:12-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has hired BYU’s Mark Pope as men’s basketball coach, bringing home a captain of the Wildcats’ 1996 national championship team to succeed John Calipari. The school announced the 51-year-old Pope’s hiring in a release on Friday morning but did not mention any contract details. Pope replaces Calipari, a Hall of Famer who took Kentucky to its eighth NCAA title in 2012. Calipari stepped down on Tuesday to become coach at Arkansas. He was 110-52 in five seasons with the Cougars and went 23-11 in their first season in the Big 12 Conference. BYU is also coming off a second NCAA Tournament appearance in four years under Pope.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!